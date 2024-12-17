Rob Van Dam Believes Wrestlers Should Stop Doing Other People’s Moves

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently appeared on an episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including the trend that wrestlers are using other people’s moves and how they should stop doing it.

RVD said, “I’m going to help everybody in the business by making a new rule, which you must comply with. So I’m using my leverage that I’ve earned in my position in this industry to make this rule that you all have to apply, and it’s going to make the business better. It’s going to make it good again. And the rule is you have to stay in your own f**king realm. I watch all these botch spots on Instagram — and nobody’s perfect, but there’s so many. And the reason is — and that’s why a lot of times I repost them. Because it’s people doing shit that’s not in their realm. And I’m making a rule right now that you have to abide by, okay? If you suck at something, don’t f**king do it. If you’re not good at a move, don’t do it until you’re good at it. So now, when we see these things with a weak-ass little chair shots, and we see somebody no-selling or big space, there’s no contact this, and that it’s because everybody tries to do everybody else’s f**king moves, and it’s stupid.”

On working your size:

“So if you weigh 200 pounds, you should not be doing powerbombs and s**t. If you weigh 400 pounds, you should not be taking a 360 bump when you get clotheslined. Alright? People have their realms, and it should be just like in life, you learn the foundation of wrestling. If you spent enough time in wrestling school or at that beginning stage of your career, if you spend enough time learning the actual fundamentals of wrestling, you wouldn’t have time to be walking on the top rope and doing hurricanranas.”

