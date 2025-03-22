Rob Van Dam Calls Paul Heyman His Favorite Booker He’s Worked With

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently appeared on his “1 Of A Kind” podcast episode. He discussed several topics, including whether fellow WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is the greatest booker ever.

RVD said, “Maybe [yes] that I’ve worked with. He’s my favorite that I’ve worked with for sure.”

On working for the big three promotions:

“People always want me to compare the big three companies that I worked for. And I always say ECW was the most fun, and TNA was the easiest or least amount of work for the money, best deal that way. And then WWE, of course, was the most money and really puts you out there to the world.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

