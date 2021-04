Rob Van Dam, who was recently announced for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame, did an interview with ReelTalker.com and commented on a possible run with AEW…

“I just always go with the flow of the universe. I’m always very happy with the way things turn out. AEW, I watch it sometimes, mostly to help Katie Forbes out. She’ll watch it, she’s up-and-coming, learning and I’ll point stuff out. There is nothing that interests me about going there, except for business.”