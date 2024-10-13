Rob Van Dam Comments On The Motor City Machine Guns Signing With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently took to an episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the Motor City Machine Guns signing with the company and their rumored debut on next week’s episode of SmackDown.

RVD said, “Yeah man, I like those guys. And when I think about it, they were kind of really ahead of their own time. Because they were more like a lot of the tag teams are now, as far as the thinking outside of the box, the advancing one or two steps on moves that are already there, the tag team maneuvering. Like I remember watching them back in Impact Wrestling, and it’s — and for me, like seeing them do that was one of the first tastes I got of what was to become of the wrestling style. You know, fellow Michiganders but I always got along with both of them. I think they’re great kids, as we say in the business, and I respect their hustle. Because you know, they’ve been out there, working hard, working a lot, I know, hoping to get their just dessert. A little early for their flowers, but at least their opportunity, let me put it that way. I know they’ve been working hard and doing all the right things to expect to get a decent shot at being big stars. And so I’m glad to see that come to fruition.”

On WWE changing how matches are laid out:

“When I was at SmackDown, I totally got the feel just from that one match that’s what they were more about, simplifying what they were doing out there, so the actions had a meaningful context in moving the story forward. And the fans knew right where their spots were to cheer and they were happy to do it. And it was just so smooth and positive and good. And I got that just from watching that one tag match with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.”

