Rob Van Dam Comments On Which Wrestler Should Go Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Rob Van Dam was asked about which wrestler should go into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I would love to see Sabu inducted into the Hall of Fame. I feel like on a lot of grounds, he should have been inducted before me. He was my mentor and my trainer. I had a text conversation with him and said how I felt and that he should’ve been in before me. At this point, it’s all about individual choices that we made throughout our careers. It’s not just about reaching a level of superstardom where people are gonna really remember you because you impacted their lives in a positive way. There’s a lot more to it than that. You can’t walk out every time you’re in a good position in the business because you think the best or right move is to quit and walk away. Even afterward, the message you put out there in the universe, it’s everything combined. That’s the way karma works. The answer is I would definitely like to see Sabu inducted. On a legend level, I think he deserves it, and I think he would have to do a little repairing on some of the image tarnishing that has been done.”