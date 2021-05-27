Rob Van Dam Comments On WWE Superstars Being Released

WWE’s latest round of roster cuts has been a topic of debate amongst fans in recent weeks. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam tweeted his thoughts on the situation and replied to comments:

Since I signed my 2001 contract with WWE, they’ve always followed WM with a change-up in the roster, which releases many people from their positions. Every year, the social world is shocked. — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 26, 2021

As Ric Flair put it… when you live the life we do, you become desensitized to a lot.

Don’t be sad bro https://t.co/I4F7ADuaI9 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 26, 2021

Not in WWE but if it had, my jaw wouldn’t have dropped in disbelief.

I never took my job for granted or felt irreplaceable while I was there. https://t.co/w5z5zD1qD2 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 26, 2021