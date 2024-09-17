Rob Van Dam Discusses Attending WWE SmackDown’s USA Network Premiere

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed attending the USA Network premiere of WWE SmackDown in his podcast.

“RVD just pops up wherever he feels like, that’s part of you in the whole F’N show. You know, it was an invite that happened, not with a lot of notice at all. It was awesome to be there. You know, 25-year anniversary I believe for SmackDown… That is the impression that I was under [it being Smackdown’s USA Network return] because I knew they were moving, and I thought that was the first one. So cool. Yeah, they had shown some legends in the crowd. It would have been cool to do — it’s cool to be part of that, though. Katie came because one, she loves WWE and two, she loves RVD. So it’s cool to have her by my side as well. Otherwise, I would add my arm around like Teddy Long or something, right?”

“It was a one-day notice to fly out. Wednesday, [they said] ‘Sorry about the short notice. You will have to leave tomorrow, but you know, are you available on Friday?’ And I was.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



