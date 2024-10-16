Rob Van Dam Discusses Balancing WWE Legends Contract With AEW Appearances

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how his WWE Legends contract affects his appearances with All Elite Wrestling.

RVD said, “I’m not under contract with AEW, I sign a per-match contract with them, which I’ve done five, maybe six times, and it’s only wrestling. The first time that I talked to Tony Khan about doing this, a factor was that I still have a WWE Legends deal, so my use to AEW would be limited, as far as like, they can’t put me on video games, action figures, stuff like that, so you could say it’s limited on both ends, or you could say I got both ends going, best of both worlds, or you could just say RVD does whatever he wants.”

