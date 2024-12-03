Rob Van Dam Highlights WWE’s Focus On Connecting With The Mainstream Audience

On the most recent “1 of a Kind” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed his remarkable career, including his favorite ECW opponents, the contrasts between WWE and independent wrestling styles, and a memorable encounter with Sami Callihan.

When asked about his Mount Rushmore of Extreme Championship Wrestling opponents, RVD did not hesitate: “I’m gonna say Sabu, Taz, Sandman, and Dreamer.” These four names represent some of the most legendary and brutal rivalries in ECW history, exemplifying the hardcore style that established the company.

RVD joined WWE in 2001 and witnessed firsthand the transformation in wrestling philosophy. He underlined the significance of selling and reacting in WWE, drawing a contrast with the style of other firms.

“When you go to the WWE, everybody changes somewhat,” RVD explained. “It’s a different pace. It’s selling. It’s reacting. It’s actually savoring the moments instead of taking a Canadian Destroyer, standing up, taking a super kick, standing up, taking a pile driver, popping back up, taking a DDT, and for some reason staying down or getting up, spearing the other guy, and then for some reason, going back to selling.”

He thinks that WWE’s emphasis on reaching a wider audience is the reason for the difference. “You don’t understand the mainstream mentality of reaching everyone and pulling their emotions, and until you learn that, you’re not going to be as big of a star.”

RVD recalled a specific instance that demonstrated this contrast. In 2013, he was supposed to battle Sami Callihan on an independent show just before both were set to return to WWE.

“We’re on two different planets, dude,” RVD said of their wrestling philosophies. “When you go to WWE, they’re going to change you so much.” He acknowledged the contrasts in selling and pacing, realizing that what works on the independent circuit may not always translate to WWE’s main stage.

