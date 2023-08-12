Rob Van Dam On His Future With AEW Following Match Against Jack Perry On Dynamite

Rob Van Dam lost an FTW title match to Jack Perry on this week’s edition og AEW Dynamite. As PWMania.com previously reported, RVD was interviewed shortly after his match and stated the following:

“Well, it felt pretty awesome going tonight, I gotta say. I count on the fans’ positive energy that they bring. I rely on connecting with them, but I’m still overwhelmed when they all have RVD signs and they’re all in unison chanting for me. It always exceeds my expectation. When that moment is real and I’m connected to them, it’s nothing but love. Love is the most powerful energy in the universe.”

During his podcast, RVD discussed his future with AEW, saying the following:

“Well, was it talked about between me and Tony [Khan] about me coming back? Yeah. The details of that conversation? We’ll have to wait and see. He was very thankful. Very thankful. He loved the match. He said, it was awesome and it was awesome having me there.”

It was initially rumored that RVD would have a match against Perry at the All In PPV event.