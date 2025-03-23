Rob Van Dam Open To Managing WWE NXT Star

While speaking on the B4 The Bell podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam was asked whether he had any interest in stepping into a managerial role in the future—and he had a specific name in mind.

“I’m just going to throw this out there because it popped into my head—Kelani Jordan,” RVD said. “We did a really cool little backstage vignette in November or December when I was at NXT for a second. I don’t think many people saw how cool it was. We both did the splits across the chairs, facing each other. So that’s my answer—I’ll be her manager.”

RVD was referring to his appearance on the November 6th, 2025 episode of NXT, where he shared a brief but memorable backstage moment with Kelani Jordan. The segment, featuring both superstars performing their signature splits across chairs, sparked online buzz but may have flown under the radar for some viewers.

While there are no official plans in place, RVD’s willingness to manage Kelani Jordan could be an exciting prospect for fans—pairing the legendary high-flyer with one of NXT’s rising stars.