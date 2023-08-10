Rob Van Dam Reacts To AEW Dynamite In-Ring Debut

Rob Van Dam is still “The Whole F’N Show.”

“Mr. Wednesday Night” made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, coming up short in an FTW Championship match against Jack Perry.

After the show, Van Dam spoke in an AEW Digital Exclusive interview about his return to the squared circle on prime time television.

“Well, it felt pretty awesome going tonight, I gotta say,” RVD said. “I count on the fans’ positive energy that they bring. I rely on connecting with them, but I’m still overwhelmed when they all have RVD signs and they’re all in unison chanting for me. It always exceeds my expectation.”

He continued, “When that moment is real and I’m connected to them, it’s nothing but love. Love is the most powerful energy in the universe.”

Check out the interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.