Rob Van Dam Reacts to CM Punk’s AEW All Out 2022 Media Scrum Rant

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with the Cafe de Rene podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, RVD discussed CM Punk’s media scrum rant that followed the 2022 AEW All Out PPV:

“I’m into it. I’m interested to see the full circle, like what happens from this energy. Being the zen master that I am, let me point out because a lot of people might not notice, but pro wrestling is full of the most, by population probably, the most amount of ridiculously extreme egos that you will ever see jammed together.

I think there is a good chance that CM Punk, just from feeling his energy, probably has as big of an ego as anybody that I’ve interacted with in the business. Those are the guys that get ahead, the guys that really believe in themselves. But then at the same time, it is really hard for me as another guy in the locker room, I think they believe in themselves too much. Some of it can be like natural heat, like The Miz. It’s just so easy to hate him. When someone comes back through the curtain after their character could have given the most believable speech that got all the heat in the world, if they can come back through the curtain and be humble, and realize that they are one amongst many, that is a really good place to be in.”

