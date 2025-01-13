Rob Van Dam Reacts To Hulk Hogan’s Negative Crowd Reaction

At the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw on January 6, 2025, Hulk Hogan, accompanied by longtime manager Jimmy Hart, delivered a promo to promote his Real American Beer product. However, instead of being met with cheers, the Hall of Famer faced heavy boos from the crowd, a moment that quickly went viral and dominated wrestling news headlines.

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam addressed the incident on his podcast, offering his perspective on the reaction and why it garnered such widespread attention:

“I saw clips of Hogan’s segment everywhere—on every wrestling site and news platform. It’s still being talked about. But why is this such big news? ‘Pro wrestler gets booed at a wrestling event’—it’s not exactly shocking. I get it, though. Hogan is controversial and probably one of the most recognizable celebrities globally. He’s always going through cycles—he gets lit up, cools down, then digs himself out, only to bury himself again.

This time, I’m wondering why everyone is so fascinated. Maybe it’s because people are trying to analyze it and assume it wasn’t part of the plan. Like, ‘WWE wanted him cheered, and the crowd turned on him.’ People want to feel like they understand how everything works in wrestling. But honestly, any other time, Hogan would have rolled with it. He’d have changed his promo on the fly and turned it around with a, ‘We gotta change some things, brother.’ So I don’t see why this is a big deal. It’s a moment that happened. Roll with it. I’m a little confused about why this is such a hot topic.”

Van Dam’s comments reflect a common theme in the wrestling world—where fan reactions can often take on a life of their own, generating speculation and headlines well beyond the scope of the actual event. Hogan’s enduring presence and the polarizing nature of his public persona only seem to amplify moments like these.



