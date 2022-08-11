Rob Van Dam Reacts to Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Leaving WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Rob Van Dam gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis:

“John Laurinaitis being gone, he was my guy. I know a lot of people didn’t get along with him. I was wrestling him in Japan in ‘93, so I’ve known him since then and I could relate to him in a lot of ways when I was there before.

“I don’t like Vince being gone, but if it’s better for business, then that’s awesome. I know that a lot of people don’t feel the way that I do about it. I feel more like I probably lost one of the only people I could imagine stopping by and wanting to say hello to there.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



