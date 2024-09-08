Rob Van Dam Recalls ECW Locker Room Reaction To Sid Vicious Coming In

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently took to an episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Sid Vicious.

RVD said, “When he came into ECW, I was new. I think that was ’96. So I was just stoked that he was there, because I thought he’s always been one of my favorite monster heels. He’s just so intense, big f**king seven-foot Frankenstein-looking motherf***er, you know, like, boom. I’ve always been a fan.”

On the reaction from the ECW locker room to Sid Vicious coming in:

“I know we really liked him, me and Sabu anyway. I mean, I think everybody did. I remember like he got a lot of respect from us. We were glad to have him there, and it was one of those moments that made our company feel bigger and more legitimized, and add a little more credibility to it. Which by the way, is what one of the AEW wrestlers told me last time, or last couple times that I’m there, that that’s what I do for them. Him speaking for everybody, but anyway, a little circle of life there. Not that I’m the main event wrestling against Hulk Hogan like Sid was. But you know, different times brother, different times.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)