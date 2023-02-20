Rob Van Dam Reflects on What Made Him Big Fan of John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam appeared on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, which took place in November 2021, RVD spoke about the promo that made him a fan of Cena.

He said, “I did see him get booed by the whole crowd before. That was in Wales. That was early in my WWE days. So I don’t know probably 2003 or 2004 seems like, I don’t know, but I was shocked. Because I hadn’t seen that before at that point. Everyone [was like] ‘boo’ and then he got on the microphone. He cut this promo. He said ‘You can boo me. Yeah, keep it up. Let’s go.’

RVD continued: “He was like, ‘That’s what we want, man. As long as you’re screaming and you’re voicing your opinion. That means you’re ready to go and that you’re ready for wrestling.’ He was like ‘That’s all we want either way. We wanna make sure you’re having a good time. So keep it up.’ He turned them and made me a much bigger fan of his at that moment. I was like ‘Wow, he knows how to turn the whole crowd that hated him into loving him in two minutes.’”

RVD defeated John Cena to win his first and only WWE Championship at ECW One Night Stand in 2006. The ECW legend cashed in his Money In The Bank contract for this title shot.

