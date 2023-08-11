Rob Van Dam Reveals Why He Enjoyed The New “Barbie” Movie

Not only did “The Whole F’N Show” like the new “Barbie” movie, he’d watch it again.

Rob Van Dam shared his thoughts on the wildly popular new film starring Margot Robbie and featuring John Cena and others during the latest installment of his “1 of a Kind” podcast.

“I’d watch it again,” Van Dam said of the film. “I just appreciated [it], cause I know what they did with the writing of it. I understood how they were making the story of this toy into a screenplay and I thought they did a great job of capitalizing and really elaborating on everything they could to make the actual movie/story kind match the whole history of Barbie’s story.”

RVD continued, revealing that he is a fan of the lead actress in the movie, Margot Robbie.

“Not that I’m an expert on it, but I did see a documentary on it and I understand some of the pressures that the Barbie makers had because of the image, and mom’s being concerned about their daughters living up to this image set by Barbie,” he said. “I understood what they were doing behind the dialogue and I really liked it for that. Plus, I like Margot Robbie.”

