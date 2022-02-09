Rob Van Dam Says He Was Available For An Appearance At WWE Royal Rumble

While speaking to Sportskeeda.com, Rob Van Dam revealed that he was on standby in case WWE needed him for the 2022 men’s Royal Rumble match:

“I let them (WWE) know that I was available if they needed me for Royal Rumble, and I was on standby, with a brand new outfit feeling great, you know, in a great condition,” revealed RVD. ”They didn’t call me in, but it could happen anytime. I don’t have any plans for it, but you know, I would consider any situation from any company. I’d consider it. If it’s right, it’s right.”

“So, I’m not done with my career because right now I have maybe five matches, four or five matches, but, and these aren’t matches that will be televised, you know by WWE or anyone that I know. So, it probably won’t be seen by all the fans worldwide, you know, could that happen? Absolutely.”

You can check out the full interview below: