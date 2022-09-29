Rob Van Dam Signs Exclusive New Cannabis Licensing Agreement

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has struck an exclusive licensing agreement with Grapefruit USA, a California-based cannabiotech startup and cannabis distributor.

Grapefruit will bring RVD’s cannabis products to the California retail market under his RVD CBD brand, it was announced today.

RVD debuted his CBD brand in November 2019, with The Whole F’N Show curating the items. RVD’s cannabis goods, including lotions, candy, and smokeables, can be found at RVDCBD.com.

Grapefruit’s CEO and co-founder, Bradley J. Yourist, stated in today’s press announcement, “Our industry has matured over the past several years, and that maturation has fundamentally focused success in the retail marketplace around effective product branding. There is a lot of competition for product shelf space in retail stores. Retailers look to the brands that are likely to generate the most sales, and the well-known cannabis brands are the ones that consumers will choose. Our strategic partnership with Rob Van Dam and his team is a natural fit. Rob is a cannabis pioneer with a large and loyal following. His cannabis brand, RVD, has an advantage that other cannabis products lack and fits the new ‘Cannabis 3.0’ environment, which is all about creating exciting and popular branded cannabis and hemp-based products. We look forward to expanding our footprint in California and, eventually, nationwide, bringing the highest-quality RVD cannabis products to California cannabis consumers and patients in need to enhance their health and well-being. Grapefruit’s plan for transitioning into a science-based cannabiotech company remains unabated while we capitalize on Cannabis 3.0 in California.”