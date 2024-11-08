Rob Van Dam Speaks Out About His Future With WWE Moving Forward

WWE Hall of Famer and ECW original Rob Van Dam (RVD) appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including how he was approached by the talent in NXT during his previous appearance:

RVD said, “I was about to say I felt the same way, just a little more optimistic, but yeah, I do feel more…when I was at the show last week of NXT in Orlando, it’s like everybody goes out of their way to come up and say how much they appreciate me being there. And it really feels legit and honest. It doesn’t feel like they were told to do it. They come up and they’re happy. They’re excited that I’m there. They think it helps their show out.”

On his future with WWE:

“They look up to me, they watch me, they know that I’ve been wrestling longer than they’ve been around. And none of that was really apparent before, unless somebody points these things out and says them to you, you might not know how anybody feels. But I do feel very much, like I keep saying, moving forward, even if it’s just on the royalty deals, or the legend deals or whatever, I just think it’s going to be a good year for the legends. They’re going to get a lot of love and acknowledgement for what they’ve done, and that’s really important.”

