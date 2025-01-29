Rob Van Dam Weighs In On PCO Destroying The TNA Digital Media Title At A GCW Show

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently appeared on his “1 Of A Kind” podcast episode. He discussed several topics, including the rise of TNA.

RVD said, “That’s awesome. And I feel like right now they are having, you know, like a really good moment. Like, hearing the news about them working with WWE just sounds like — to me, it sounds like what they’ve always wanted, you know? Not speaking for them. It seems like a moment when they should be really celebrating, looking forward to the future, feeling good about everything.”

On PCO destroying the TNA Digital Media Title:

“And then I see the video of the guy that went to GCW and broke one of the TNA titles, the belts [PCO]. And so I feel like, ‘Man, he’s like pissing on that parade right now.’”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)