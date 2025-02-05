Rob Van Dam Weighs In On Triple H Being Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently appeared on his “1 Of A Kind” podcast episode. He discussed several topics, including AEW star Brian Cage.

RVD said, “I watched the match between Brian Cage and Will Ospreay yesterday. Man, he reminds me of Hercules for a lot of reasons. Except he’s actually of course way more jacked. But at that time, we hadn’t seen anyone that looked like Brian Cage. But he just comes across like a Greek god to me. Just watching him perform out there, he’s so strong and so jacked. He looks like he should be a lot — he should be really hard to beat. Let me put it that way. You know, he looks like he should be f**king on top, crushing the competition.”

On Triple H being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I did. Man, I think that’s awesome. I like that it is synchronized with his image getting an upgrade. So like, if this would have happened 15 years ago, I’m sure people would have cried nepotism, and thought that he ended up voting himself in and this and that. But now that he gets credit for single-handedly making the business better and all these changes that he’s getting accredited for. He’s now, I think, seen in the best light that he ever has been in before. And I think he’s vibing in the highest frequency that he ever has before. And I think that it’s awesome that his being inducted into the Hall of Fame coincides with that. It’s perfect.”

