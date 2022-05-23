Robert Roode Returns to In-Ring WWE Action, Latest on His Status

Robert Roode returned to WWE house show live events over the weekend.

Roode lost to Veer Mahaan in Saturday’s live show in Canton, OH, and Sunday’s live event in Fort Wayne, IN, after being out of the ring since April 1.

Roode apparently worked as a babyface, portraying his previous “Glorious” character.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown on April 1 was Roode’s last match before this weekend. He had previously appeared in two late-March live events, losing to Riddle on March 27 and teaming with The Miz to lose to The Mysterios on March 26. Roode had previously lost to WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker on the March 22 NXT programme, which took place in the heart of the NXT storyline involving Breakker and The Dirty Dawgs – Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler hasn’t competed since losing the title to Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 38 on April 4.

There’s no news yet on whether WWE plans to bring Roode back to TV, possibly as a babyface, or whether Ziggler and Roode will remain together.

As of this writing, Roode is still listed as a member of the RAW roster.