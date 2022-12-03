Robert Roode Reveals He Had Neck Fusion Surgery (Photos)

Robert Roode revealed in September that he had a medical procedure in Birmingham, Alabama.

Roode posted an update on his health on Friday evening, stating that he had neck fusion surgery for his C-5 and C-6 vertebrae.

Roode wrote, “Big thank you to Dr Andy Cordover and his amazing staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham Alabama. C5/6 fusion is complete. Now the work begins. Recovery and Rehabilitation. Looking forward to the challenge 💪. Thanks @deneane__17 😘❤️ You’re the best.”

You can check out Roode’s Instagram post below: