Robert Roode Undergoes Neck Fusion Surgery, Comments On WWE Status

Robert Roode has undergone another successful surgery.

This week, the WWE veteran went under the knife for another neck fusion operation.

Following the surgery, Roode took to social media to share some photos from the hospital, along with the following statement:

Another trip around the sun and another trip to Birmingham Alabama.



Quite a way to celebrate my birthday lol. Had a C4/5 cervical fusion to go along with the C5/6 fusion back in November.



Most importantly it was a success thanks to the man himself Dr Andy Cordover and the first class staff here at @andrews_sports_medicine



Big thank you @deneane__17 for being my rock throughout this entire process. It’s been a challenging year to say the least ❤️



Road to recovery part 2!

