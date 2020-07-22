Robert Stone Announces New NXT Match For Tonight

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Robert Stone appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and announced Aliyah vs. Shotzi Blackheart for tonight’s NXT episode.

Here is the updated card for tonight’s episode-

-Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis
-Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic
-William Regal to make huge announcement
-Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah

