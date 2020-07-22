Robert Stone Announces New NXT Match For Tonight

Robert Stone appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and announced Aliyah vs. Shotzi Blackheart for tonight’s NXT episode.

Here is the updated card for tonight’s episode-

-Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis

-Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic

-William Regal to make huge announcement

-Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah