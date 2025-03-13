Robert Stone Believes Fans Will Fall In Love With The New WWE EVOLVE

Robert Stone spoke with MuscleMan Malcolm on various topics, including the new WWE EVOLVE and how he thinks the WWE Universe will fall in love with it.

Stone said, “It’s amazing because it’s a new concept for a show, it’s from the ground up, and it’s the beginning, right. So if this show grows into something huge, which I very much think it is going to, I think the WWE Universe, all the fans are going to fall in love with it, it’s going to be cool to say that I was there from the ground up, from the beginning. It’s going to feature a lot of hungry talent, independent wrestlers getting an opportunity, new Performance Center talent that it might be their first-ever time wrestling in a ring, they’ve practiced before, but some of these guys and girls, it’s going to be their first/ever match on TV.”

On the WWE Universe being part of the journey:

“So the WWE Universe is going to kind of be there for the journey to see if these men and women become superstars or not. These are the seeds being planted, and one day, maybe [they’ll be] main-eventing WrestleMania. Who knows where they’re gonna end up? You gotta start somewhere, and right now, they’re starting in EVOLVE. So it’s gonna be cool to predict, ‘Oh, that guy or that girl, they’re going to be a big star.’ Now, we can make our predictions and just be there for the ride.”

