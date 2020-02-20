Robert Stone Brand Celebrates After NXT, Grizzled Young Veterans On NXT

– Above are videos from Chelsea Green’s win over Kayden Carter on NXT this week, and her post-match interview with Robert Stone talking to Kat Marino. They were ready to celebrate the relaunch of The Robert Stone Brand but Marino wanted to know if Green’s interference is a trend that will continue in Green’s matches.

Stone responded: “Kat, the only trend going on right now is Chelsea Green on Twitter. Because did you see that victory? I mean, it was huge, and here’s the deal – Robert Stone isn’t a businessman. I’m a business, man. That’s what The Robert Stone Brand is, and tonight Chelsea didn’t just show that she’s a great athlete, she showed everyone that she’s capable of even more than that.”

Chelsea added: “That’s right, and look here Kat – this win was just the first of many for the face of the women’s division. Let’s go celebrate.”

– NXT UK Stars Zack Gibson and James Drake were back on NXT this week for a win over the team of Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. They cut a post-match speech and said they were here to take over this brand now. They took shots at America but later received a response from The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, & Jaxson Ryker). The feud continued on social media later after the show. Forgotten Sons vs. Grizzled Young Veterans should be happening on NXT television soon.

Here are the post-show tweets between the two sides and footage from the tag team win on NXT television:

Shut up. — Mr. Mayhem (@JamesDrake_GYT) February 20, 2020