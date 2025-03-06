Robert Stone Explains Why He’s The Right Fit For WWE EVOLVE Commentary Team

Robert Stone spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on various topics, including why he’s the right fit for the WWE EVOLVE commentary team.

Stone said, “I have a bachelor’s degree and I actually went to college. I didn’t finish it, but I’m very close to finishing my master’s degree. Even Robbie E. saying the words ‘master’s degree,’ the two kind of like don’t add up that I was even kind of striving to have something like that. I like to think I’m pretty good with my words and I’ve always been. So it’s kind of like a perfect fit, you know?”

On his work as a commentator on NXT Level Up:

“So believe it or not, in all the years of independent wrestling and even TNA Wrestling, I maybe once as a guest in-character commentator or something, but I’ve never even put a headset on. In those 20 years, I had never touched commentary. I guess it was about maybe two years ago now, I filled in on Level Up a few times on Peacock when Byron was in Saudi Arabia or something. Kind of like a two days before thing, ‘Hey, you know, Stone could probably do it. He could fill in the role,’ and doing it in those three times, it was a rude awakening to realize how difficult commentary on this level is, promoting stories and characters and graphics and someone counting you down in your ear was very much like, ‘What is going on? Like what am I doing? This is too much for me.’ So I had to really learn it, but I think I did well. As the show got closer, they just asked if I would be interested. I was, did a few auditions, that kind of thing and the rest is history. Me and Peter, we have some, we have natural chemistry together. So I think we’re gonna be a really good pairing. He’s a New York guy, I’m a Jersey guy. There’s kind of that we got going on, which some people might hate. But I think we’ll have some good banter. But I respect the commentary game. I went into it not realizing how hard it is and there’s a lot to it to do it the right way.”

You can check out Stone’s comments in the video below.

