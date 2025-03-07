Robert Stone On A Possible In-Ring Return

Robert Stone spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on various topics, including his in-ring career coming to a pause.

Stone said, “About almost 25 years and basically I was still doing it full time up until I started with WWE and then it just came to a complete stop. Because you could say over the past six years that I’ve been with WWE, maybe if you count live events and stuff, maybe I’d had like ten matches. But a lot of those are one minute fun matches or I’m not really getting in there and wrestling.”

On the possibility of a return to the ring:

“But when I do have something, a lot of people would maybe want to go that week to train in the ring or take some bumps or hit the ropes. I didn’t want that at all. It’s the kind of thing for me where it just comes so naturally. Like I could not wrestle probably for—right now I’m 41—I could probably not go in a ring ‘till I’m 51 and you tell me that morning I have a match and I can just go do it. I think some people are like that and some people are not. It’s like riding a bike— you just get on it and go. I feel for the most part I don’t really lose a step when I do get in there. I almost feel like if I over thought it or over prepared for when I had these returns, it would almost make it worse. I like just letting it happen. But I did have a competitive match last year with Lexus King, which was maybe seven or eight minutes and, again for my cardio, I work out in the gym five six days a week I stay in great shape. I’m always ready. You could call me and I’m there.”

You can check out Stone’s comments in the video below.

