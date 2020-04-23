Robert Stone Says He’s Out To Make Chelsea Green An Even Bigger Star

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Last night’s NXT episode on the USA Network featured a segment with The Robert Stone Brand hanging out at the pool. Robert Stone praised Chelsea Green while she took a dip and then joined him. Green said she will become the next NXT Women’s Champion.

As seen below, Stone took to Twitter today and wrote, “Last night on @WWENXT the #RobertStoneBrand gave ya a glimpse into a DAY IN THE LIFE… @USA_Network clearly is aware that the biggest star on their network is @ImChelseaGreen”

He also responded to a fan who asked if we will see him return to the ring one day. Stone responded, “Right now I’m focused on making @ImChelseaGreen a bigger Star than she already is.”

You can see the related tweets below, along with comments from Green:

