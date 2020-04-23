Robert Stone Says He’s Out To Make Chelsea Green An Even Bigger Star

Last night’s NXT episode on the USA Network featured a segment with The Robert Stone Brand hanging out at the pool. Robert Stone praised Chelsea Green while she took a dip and then joined him. Green said she will become the next NXT Women’s Champion.
As seen below, Stone took to Twitter today and wrote, “Last night on @WWENXT the #RobertStoneBrand gave ya a glimpse into a DAY IN THE LIFE… @USA_Network clearly is aware that the biggest star on their network is @ImChelseaGreen”
He also responded to a fan who asked if we will see him return to the ring one day. Stone responded, “Right now I’m focused on making @ImChelseaGreen a bigger Star than she already is.”
You can see the related tweets below, along with comments from Green:
Last night on @WWENXT the #RobertStoneBrand gave ya a glimpse into a DAY IN THE LIFE… @USA_Network clearly is aware that the biggest star on their network is @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/wNCmULRfpg
— #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) April 23, 2020
Right now I’m focused on making @ImChelseaGreen a bigger Star than she already is.
— #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) April 23, 2020
Reload and move forward. @ImChelseaGreen @RobertStoneWWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zpeoeZCBQd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 23, 2020
always have had, always will. https://t.co/g5t3biY3II
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 23, 2020
You got a glimpse into a day in the life of the #RobertStoneBrand last night…
💕 pic.twitter.com/wjuSHZbcYu
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 23, 2020