Robert Stone Says He’s Out To Make Chelsea Green An Even Bigger Star

Last night’s NXT episode on the USA Network featured a segment with The Robert Stone Brand hanging out at the pool. Robert Stone praised Chelsea Green while she took a dip and then joined him. Green said she will become the next NXT Women’s Champion.

As seen below, Stone took to Twitter today and wrote, “Last night on @WWENXT the #RobertStoneBrand gave ya a glimpse into a DAY IN THE LIFE… @USA_Network clearly is aware that the biggest star on their network is @ImChelseaGreen”

He also responded to a fan who asked if we will see him return to the ring one day. Stone responded, “Right now I’m focused on making @ImChelseaGreen a bigger Star than she already is.”

You can see the related tweets below, along with comments from Green:

Last night on @WWENXT the #RobertStoneBrand gave ya a glimpse into a DAY IN THE LIFE… @USA_Network clearly is aware that the biggest star on their network is @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/wNCmULRfpg — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) April 23, 2020

Right now I’m focused on making @ImChelseaGreen a bigger Star than she already is. — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) April 23, 2020

always have had, always will. https://t.co/g5t3biY3II — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 23, 2020