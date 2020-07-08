Robert Stone Teases A “Huge New Signing” For NXT Great American Bash (Night Two)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE NXT Superstar Robert Stone took to Twitter on Tuesday, teasing a big announcement for “The Robert Stone Brand” during Wednesday night’s NXT Great American Bash (Night Two) event. Stone claims that he’ll be revealing a “huge new signing” on the show.

Aliyah replied to his original tweet, which you can see below:

