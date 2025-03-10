Robert Stone Urges WWE EVOLVE Talent To Give 110%

Robert Stone spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on various topics, including what advice he would give talent on WWE EVOLVE.

Stone said, “I would just say I hope they realize how much of an opportunity it is. Do not take anything lightly, the world will be watching this. To be in the US, YouTube internationally. You saw Triple H talk about it at the press conference. You see the commercials on RAW and on all WWE programming. It was announced at the Royal Rumble. Not that anyone is, but I just want to make sure no one apart of it is taking it lightly because this is opportunity. That is the key word.”

On giving it their all:

“If they are WWE ID talent that want to move on to become full time WWE talent, to be a WWE superstar. So it’s make or break for them. So every chance they get to perform on EVOLVE, they need to give 110%. They need to have their best gear. They need to show out, have the best facial expressions. Who is their character? Who are they? Connect with the audience. They just need to be all in when they are here and realize how important this is.”

On his research of the WWE ID roster:

“So I will be very honest, being in WWE, it is hard to keep up with a lot of independent wrestling. I am out of touch. Not out of touch with [?], out of touch with some of this talent. But I have now gotten to know them all very well. All the WWE ID talent I know. I’ve researched, I’ve talked to, I’ve seen them perform. They’re all good in their own ways. Some have grown to do, some are ready to go. I think Cappuccino Jones is someone who you gotta keep an eye on. He does some amazing stuff in the ring. He’s got a fun character, a great personality. Zayda Steel, you can’t get more confidence than that for only doing it for two years, two and a half years. Confidence is key in wrestling or life, and she’s super confident. So those are two that come to mind, definitely to keep an eye on. Then of course, you have more experienced performers like Kylie Rae, who everyone knows what she’s capable of, what she has done, and I think she’s now gonna be able to show the world that in EVOLVE. So it’s that cool like mixture of young and old and experienced and inexperienced and Performance Center and independent wrestling. It’s all coming together in one with these people fighting for opportunities.”

You can check out Stone’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)