Rock Confirmed For Elimination Chamber, Announces WrestleMania 42 For New Orleans

The Rock came out with a remixed version of his theme song, which included some old school Lil Wayne music to cater to the New Orleans crowd during his appearance on WWE SmackDown.

“The Final Boss” quickly announced WrestleMania 42 will be coming to the Superdome in New Orleans, LA. in 2026. He will talk more about it at a press conference taking place live after SmackDown.

The WWE legend and TKO board member then called out WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, telling him he wanted him to become “The Rock’s champion,” vowing he could open all the doors for he and generations of his family behind him if he chooses to do so.

Rock said he didn’t want the answer from Cody tonight. He told him to think about it and mentioned how he would be in Toronto for WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1, and Cody can give him his answer then.