Rock N’ Roll Express Announced For AEW Shows In January

The Rock N’ Roll Express will be “#AllElite” for a couple of appearances in the New Year.

This week, All Elite Wrestling announced the legendary duo of Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson for episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision in Charlotte, NC. and Knoxville, TN. in January of 2025.

Featured below is the complete announcement:

ATTN Wrestling Fans The legendary Rock N’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) return to Charlotte, NC for AEW Collision on Saturday, Jan. 4 at The BOplex, and Knoxville, TN for AEW Dynamite at The KCAC on Wednesday, Jan. 22! Tickets on sale now for both events.