Rocky Johnson Passes Away

The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that The Rock’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, has passed away:

Horrible news to pass along. We just learned that Rocky Johnson passed away today at the age of 75. His accolades in this business, all the people he influenced, all his accomplishments, and we are so deeply sorry and wish his family nothing but the most love at this time.

Johnson, the son of Peter Maivia, was co-holder of the WWE tag team titles with Tony Atlas in the early 1980s.