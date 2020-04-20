Rocky Reacts To His NXT Release, WWE To Report First Quarter Earnings This Week

– WWE will be reporting its first quarter earnings on Thursday. Vince McMahon and other WWE executives will hold a conference call at 5PM EST. That is later than the usual 11AM EST and will be just after the stock market closes for the day.

– Former WWE NXT wrestler “Rocky” took to Instagram on Monday to react to his release last week. He said:

“The past 3 years in WWE performance center was the most precious 3 years in my life and of great significance to me.

At this time, WWE is encountering unprecedented difficulties. I understand and accept all the decisions made by the company for me.

To the Superstars who are still working in the front line, including the staff both in front and behind the stage, I would like to pay high tribute for doing your best to help the company through the difficulties, and still present the best competition for the WWE Universe.

This end means a new beginning.

Pay homage to the past and look forward to the future.

All of my love and respect.

Rocky”