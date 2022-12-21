Rocky Romero Addresses “Stressful Situation” With The Good Brothers and WWE – NJPW, AJ Styles

NJPW star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers’ WWE returns while still working for NJPW.

Luke Gallows and NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson made their first appearances for WWE in October, after being released in October 2020. Anderson was still scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo, a match that was pushed back from November 5 to earlier this month due to The Good Brothers teaming up with AJ Styles to face The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel.

Anderson reclaimed the NEVER Openweight Title from Hikuleo earlier this month and will now defend it against Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4 from Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. As PWMania.com previously reported, NJPW officials were aware that Anderson and Gallows were returning to WWE and that The Good Brothers were still scheduled to work at least some NJPW dates. According to Romero, there was some confusion about the NJPW dates Gallows and Anderson would be working at first, but the situation has been resolved, and NJPW has turned it into a “big angle.”

“It’s been a very stressful situation for me,” Romero said, laughing, as he works to help book foreign talents for NJPW. “Obviously, when the guys started talking about WWE had reached out to them, I of course started to get nervous because I knew that we had a bunch of dates set and everything and obviously, like you [Renee Paquette] said, Anderson was the NEVER Openweight Champion. I got worried and I said, ‘You know, you guys just don’t screw me over please.’ I was part of the reason that you guys came back and helped to, you know? Obviously, they left on good terms and everything, but just to bring them back was definitely a part of that.

“So we started talking about that but then finally [Anderson] was like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna sign and somebody’s gonna have to talk to WWE.’ So of course that means me having to talk to WWE. But I got on the line and obviously, there was some confusion on the dates that they were gonna actually do and there was that November 5 show that Anderson had already been announced for for New Japan but then it was also the same time that the Saudi Arabia show was going on. Obviously there was gonna be conflict right there, so that’s kind of how it started. It started off real rocky and they went and did Saudi, we figured it out, got a new date, and then just decided to turn it into a big angle because I thought that was probably the best way to deal with it. Hoping that everything was gonna work out but not really sure. Finally, [Anderson] went and did this last show a couple days ago and successfully defended the title. So now he’ll be at the Tokyo Dome to face Tama Tonga, which is really exciting. Dude, this Tokyo Dome is gonna be insane. We have a WWE wrestler in Karl Anderson, we have Kenny Omega who’s an AEW wrestler, we’ve got Stardom wrestlers on the show, we’ve got New Japan wrestlers.”

Paquette asked Romero what the chances were that Styles and Anderson would appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month.

“Anything is possible, Renee. Anything is possible,” Romero responded.

