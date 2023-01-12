Rocky Romero Recalls Tony Khan’s AEW Promo On WWE CEO Nick Khan

Rocky Romero recently mentioned a 2021 Tony Khan promo involving Nick Khan.

There was a rumor that NJPW and WWE might team up in 2021, which prompted Tony to post a social media promo saying that there was only room in the wrestling industry for one Khan, a reference to the WWE CEO, Nick.

Romero recently spoke with Fightful about Tony’s promo. Romero went on to say that he believes the situation aided Forbidden Door PPV buys.

“It’s one of those cool things in wrestling. Obviously, Tony is a smart guy, he gets the wrestling business, and this was his moment to kind of troll a little bit, which is fun. When you get to see somebody with that kind of status in wrestling, the owner of AEW, trolling WWE a little, trolling Nick Khan a little, I think it’s all in good fun and all pretty cool. Honestly, it may have helped Forbidden Door in some kind of way. It was smart marketing on Tony’s part.”

