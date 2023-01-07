Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings

AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts.

Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.

Teal competed in her first professional wrestling match in 2019 at the AEW All Out event, where she worked the Casino Battle Royale, which Nyla Rose won. She has only worked a few matches for promotions like USA Pro and DCW since then. Her previous match took place in November.

