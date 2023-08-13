Roderick Strong Speaks Out About Keeping His AEW Signing A Secret

AEW star Roderick Strong appeared on an episode of AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics including how difficult it was to keep his AEW signing a secret and how he felt bad because he misled people.

Strong said, “It was very difficult. I feel bad because I misled some people. I didn’t outright lie, but it’s one of those things where you realize, especially nowadays, there are no real secrets anymore in wrestling. To actually be able to be one is huge. It’s something people remember forever. Having Killswitch Engage, that song means so much to me. It was too perfect. Definitely difficult (to keep the secret). Even some of my family I wasn’t being honest with because I know they’re so eager, ‘I can’t wait until this.’ You never know who is going to say anything. It was something I’ll never forget. I was so nervous. That’s when I felt, ‘this is right.’ I haven’t been this nervous in so long. It was too perfect.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)