Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano Announced For NXT

NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong for tomorrow’s show. The match was made after recent social media comments between Gargano and Strong. Last week’s NXT episode saw Strong and Gargano lose a Triple Threat to Bronson Reed, with the winner earning a spot in the Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title at the upcoming “Takeover: XXX” event.

Here is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s NXT show-

-Keith Lee addresses Karrion Kross

-Shotzi Blackheart vs. Mercedes Martinez

-Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano

-Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher vs. Dexter Lumis (TakeOver: XXX Ladder Match Qualifier)