ROH Announces Championship Match For Supercard Of Honor

ROH announced the following today-

Jonathan Gresham, Bandido Will Meet At Supercard Of Honor To Determine Undisputed ROH World Champion

Jonathan Gresham and Bandido each believe they are the true ROH World Champion. At Supercard of Honor on Friday, April 1, they will square off to determine which of them is the undisputed ROH World Champion.

The highly anticipated winner-take-all match between Bandido – who possesses the most recent version of the ROH World Title belt – and Gresham – who possesses the original ROH World Title belt – will be one of the main events of the annual Supercard of Honor pay-per-view extravaganza at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tickets for Supercard of Honor go on sale this Friday at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central for HonorClub members, and next Friday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central for the general public.

Bandido had been scheduled to defend the ROH World Title against Gresham at Final Battle: End of an Era on Dec. 11, but Bandido tested positive for COVID-19 two days before the event.

AEW’s Jay Lethal replaced Bandido in the match, which was now for the original ROH World Title belt. Gresham defeated Lethal to become the champion.

Gresham has been defending the title (under Pure rules) in multiple promotions, but Bandido contends that he is still the rightful champion because he was never defeated for the title.

Things came to a head when Bandido confronted Gresham at Terminus’ debut show this past Sunday in Atlanta. The ROH Board of Directors subsequently signed the winner-take-all match for Supercard of Honor.

Bandido and Gresham have been in the ring together several times but this will be the first-ever one-on-one meeting between the sensational luchador and the outstanding technician, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher.

Who will leave Supercard of Honor as the undisputed ROH World Champion? Join us live in Dallas-Fort Worth to find out!

ROH PRESENTS SUPERCARD OF HONOR

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

BELL TIME: 7 P.M CT

CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

4999 NAAMAN FOREST BLVD.

GARLAND, TX 75040

ALREADY SIGNED:

WINNER-TAKE-ALL MATCH TO DETERMINE UNDISPUTED ROH WORLD CHAMPION

JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. BANDIDO