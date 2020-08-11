ROH Announces TV Tapings, Backstage News On Plans

ROH announced today that they will resume TV production some time this month in their home state of Maryland. It was noted that they will follow strict guidelines set by the Maryland State Athletic Commission, and they will institute necessary testing and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the tapings. These will be the first TV tapings since the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year.

It was reported by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live that the ROH TV tapings will be unlike anything fans have seen in pro wrestling. There’s no word yet no exactly what they have planned, but it was also said that hardcore fans, as in dedicated fans, will be pleased with ROH’s upcoming efforts. Alvarez also said he was told that if hardcore fans feel like they’ve been missing something from their pro wrestling as of late, then they will really enjoy what goes down at the tapings later this month.

Here is the full announcement on the tapings-