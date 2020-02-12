ROH Announces Women’s World Championship Tournament

The ROH Women of Honor World Title is being re-named to the ROH Women’s World Title.

Ring of Honor has announced that a tournament to crown a new Women’s World Champion will begin at the upcoming Quest For Gold event.

Quest For Gold takes place on Friday, April 24 at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia, PA, the 3200 Arena. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 19 at 10am ET for HonorClub members, and then on Friday, February 21 at 10am ET for the general public.

Kelly Klein was the last ROH Women of Honor Champion but she ended up parting ways with the company following some controversy and her contract expiring on December 31. Kelly was stripped of the title and it was retired. There’s no word yet on who will compete in the tournament, but we will keep you updated.