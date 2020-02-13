ROH BattleStarr Event Announcement

Ring of Honor has announced that the quarterfinals of the Pure Title tournament will take place on Friday, April 23 when they return to New York City for the Battlestarr 2020 event at Terminal 5.

Tickets for Battlestarr 2020 go on sale next Wednesday, February 19 at 10am ET for HonorClub members. Tickets for the general public will be on sale next Friday, February 21.

As noted, ROH recently announced that they were bringing back the Pure Title, which was active from 2004-2006. Pure Rules matches are bouts where closed-fist punches are illegal, and each competitor is allowed three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls during the match, and after that, pinfalls and submissions on or under the ropes would be legal.

There will also be a ROH meet & greet before the Battlestarr 2020 event at Terminal 5. You can click here for the full announcement from ROH.