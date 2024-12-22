ROH Boxing Day Brawl Spoilers (12/26/2024)

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete ROH Boxing Day Brawl spoilers from the 12/21 taping at Hammerstein Ballroom for the 12/26 episode:

*Harley Cameron pinned Ashley Vox. Vox had some offense. Cameron used a series of elbows to the side of the head. Vox regained control and nailed a cannonball in the corner. Cameron came back with a shining wizard for the pinfall. Cameron mockingly shook Vox’s hand after.

Lee Johnson with EJ Nduka pinned Serpentico. Johnson went for the Code of Honor but Serpentico kicked it away and nailed him. Johnson was caught with headscissors and several pinfall attempts. Johnson came back with a big dropkick and did push-ups to show he wasn’t concerned about his opposition. Johnson sent him to the floor and scored a two count with a standing shooting star press. Serpentico came back with a RKO out of nowhere. He missed a double stomp off the top and was hit with a DVDR but kicked out. Johnson distracted the referee, allowing Nduka to nail a chokeslam. Johnson drilled Serpentico and scored the pin. Nduka and Johnson showed some good charisma together.

*Tommy Billington & Katsuyori Shibata defeated Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari with Josh Woods and Smart Mark Sterling. Billington scored early with a clothesline and dropkick. The Premiere Athletes cut him ff and worked over Billington. Billington was sent to the floor, where he was stomped. Daivari and Nese kept tagging in and out, controlling Billington. Billington finally turned the tide when he caught Nese with a dropkick coming off the buckles. Shibata tagged in and cleaned house. Billington locked on a crossface but the referee was distracted by Sterling. That alllowed Woods to pull Billington off. That distracted Billington, allowing Daivari to attack him. Shibata scored the pin after drilling Daivari with a kick to the face. Billington had nailed Daivari with a flying headbutt right before that. Good action.

*Lexy Nair came to the ring and brought out Billie Starkz, who looked crushed and unhappy. Nair brought out ROH Women’s Champion Athena. Athena said we saw another historic victory from the ROH Women’s Champion, but we aren’t here to talk about her. She told Starkz that they’ve had nothing but problems with her, they’ve tried to give her guidance but she still sucks. She complains and moans and all Athena does is try to help her. The crowd chanted, “Shut the F up” at Athena. She praised Lexy Nair’s work but said she’s made her decision. She turned to Billie and said it was just them for now on. She ripped on Nair for her poor ring introduction at the PPV, said she didn’t wear a Penguin costume as instructed to go with her Two-Face entrance and nearly cost Athena the match when she dropped a mic. She sad Nair was expelled. Nair left. Athena told Billie it was her and minion forever. Starkz was confused and dismayed – her body language was great here – but they embraced and left together.

*Toni Storm defeated Rebecca Scott. Very technical bout early on. Scott drilled her with a running knee to the face in the corner and followed up with strikes to face and upper body. The crowd chanted for Storm. Storm cut her off and nailed a swinging backbreaker. Storm hit a hip attack in the corner and Storm Zero for the pin.

*Rocky Romero & mystery partner Homicide defeated QT Marshall & Aaron Solo when Homicide pinned Solo with a lariat. Big reaction for Homicide. Good action across the board here.

*Blake Christian pinned AR Fox. Lots of AR Fox chants early. Christian nailed a tope into a tornado DDT on the floor. Christian worked him over on the floor for some time, including slamming him on the ring steps. Back in the ring, Fox tried to fight from underneath but was taken back down. Fox finally mounted some comeback but Christian again worked him over on the floor, including in front of some of the world famous Mistretta family members. Fox fought back but Christian raked his eyes and hit a standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Christian grabbed a steel chair from ringside but the referee stopped him. Fox dove over the referee to the floor and took out Christian. He nailed a top rope 450 splash for a two count. Fox looked to be bleeding a bit near the eye or nose. Christian caught him with a lowblow and hit a stomp to the mat for the pin. Christian’s facial expressions have really improved.

*Shane Taylor & The Infantry & ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty with Trish Adora defeated The Iron Savages & Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno with Jon Silver & Jacked Jameson. Some really good back and forth grappling with Moriarty and Reynolds early on. The Infantry were run into Boulder’s chest hair, sort of a new version of The Nasty Boy’s Pitstop. The Infantry cut off Bronson Boulder and hit some nice double-team moves. Shane Taylor tagged in and STP worked over Boulder for some time. The crowd chanted for Evil Uno to be tagged in. He finally tagged in and cleaned house. He nearly pinned Moriarty with a brainbuster. Everyone battled. Taylor faced off with Beefcake and they battled. Taylor was slammed. Moriarty sent Beefcake to the floor where he was sent into the ringpost. Moriarty locked a Stretch on Reynolds on the floor. The Infantry battled Uno in the ring. Adora grabbed his leg, setting up Taylor to rock him with a knee and The Infantry to hit a double-team stomp. Moriarty returned to the ring and locked in a Border City Stretch, forcing a tapout. Hard fought bout.

*ROH Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet defeated HANAKO. Solid back and forth action. Velvet went to the floor to retreat but attacked HANAKO when she followed her and returned to the ring. Velvet controlled HANAKO, working over her back and trying for a suplex. HANAKO made a comeback and scored with a clothesline in the corner, followed by a splash for a two count. Velvet avoided a charge and caught her in the ropes with a double knee strike. She nailed a leaping kick for a two count. Velvet drilled her with a series of moves and snapped her to the mat for the pin.