ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Date And Location Announced

The upcoming Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor 2023 pay-per-view event will take place on July 21, in Trenton, New Jersey.

The date and location of the upcoming event was revealed during the most recent episode of AEW Rampage, and it will take place at the CURE Insurance Arena.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 tickets will go on sale on June 9.

ROH’s previous Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event drew 4,500 fans in March, while the CURE Insurance Arena has previously held up to 6,800 for WWE events.