ROH Death Before Dishonor Line-Up For Tonight, New Way To Watch, More

ROH has announced that Death Before Dishonor will be available for pay-per-view for the first time for subscribers worldwide on tonight via the new WatchROH.com website.

The ROH Death Before Dishonor show will kick off at 7 p.m. ET with a one-hour Pre-show, which will be available for free on the official ROH Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels. The entire show is available for $39.99 on WatchROH.com, the Bleacher Report app and website, and connected devices such as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FiteTV, and Xbox.

ROH Chairman Tony Khan has announced Komander vs. Gravity in a Death Before Dishonor battle of up-and-coming luchadores. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) will face The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson) in a Fight Without Honor match.

The Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona) will defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against Master Wato, Leon Ruffin, and Ryusuke Taguchi in the sixth title match announced for Death Before Dishonor.

The 2023 ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place this tonight, July 21 from Trenton, New Jersey’s CURE Insurance Arena. Tickets can still be purchased at the arena box office or online at ROHtix.com.

The updated card is as follows:

ROH World Title Match

PAC vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Women’s Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Athena (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dalton Castle vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Kingdom (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M) (c)

Pure Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title

Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Master Wato, Leon Ruffin and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. The Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) (c)

Fight Without Honor Match

The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds) vs. The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) and Stu Grayson

Komander vs. Gravity